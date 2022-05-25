Kia EV6 bookings to open on May 26

Kia is set to announce the prices for the India-spec EV6 on June 2. The premium crossover, the first electric model in Kia India’s line-up, will be sold in limited numbers. It is based on the Hyundai Group’s E-GMP architecture that also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 — also coming to India sometime this year.

Globally, the EV6 comes with two powertrain options — a 58kWh battery pack and a larger 77.4kWh unit — both of which are offered in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive layouts.

The India-spec model is likely to come only with the 77.4kWh battery pack and Kia is expected to offer the EV6 in rear-wheel-drive, single-motor, and all-wheel-drive, dual-motor layouts. With this bigger battery pack, the rear-wheel-drive model produces 229hp and 350Nm, while the all-wheel-drive variant makes 325hp and 605Nm.

Like global markets, Kia is expected to offer the EV6 with two charger options in India — a 50kW charger that requires a claimed 73 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%, and a faster 350kW unit that can do 10% to 80% in a claimed 18 minutes.

Considering that the EV6 will be a full import, Kia is expected to equip the car with all the bells and whistles. Some features that are likely to make it to the equipment list include ventilated front seats, wireless charger, rain-sensing wipers and a host of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The EV6 is expected to be priced between ₹ 55 lakh and ₹ 60 lakh, as it will come to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). At launch, the EV6 will take on the upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge. Further on, the EV6 will also take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is based on the same platform, and is set to launch in the Indian market sometime this year. However, unlike the EV6, the India-spec Ioniq 5 will be locally assembled, which is likely to give Hyundai a considerable price advantage.

Kia will start accepting bookings for the EV6 crossover from May 26, with only 100 units to be available initially. Due to huge global demand for the EV6, as well as supply chain constraints, Kia will sell the EV6 in limited numbers in the beginning.