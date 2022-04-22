Kia EV6 bookings open

Kia is gearing up to launch its first EV in India, the EV6, and will begin taking bookings for the model from May 26. The Kia EV6 is expected to launch in our market in June.

Kia will bring the EV6 as a CBU (full import) to India. The EV6 is based on the e-GMP platform and makes use of Kia’s sleek new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy.

Inside the cabin, the EV6 will get a dual-screen layout — one for the digital dials and one for the infotainment system. The EV6 offers connected car tech, a new two-spoke steering, an augmented reality head-up display, and a number of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) safety features.

Kia is yet to reveal which powertrains it will offer with the EV6 in India. Internationally, there is a 58kWh battery pack version that is offered in two configurations – rear-wheel drive (RWD) with a 170hp single-motor set-up and all-wheel drive (AWD) with a 235hp, dual-motor set-up.

There is also a larger 77.4kWh battery pack that can be had with a 229hp single-motor set-up in RWD guise, a 325hp dual-motor set-up in AWD guise or in the range topping, performance-focused GT guise that has a dual-motor AWD layout that puts out 585hp and 740Nm.

It is likely that Kia will offer the EV6 with multiple powertrains in India, giving customers a wider choice in terms of range and performance. The Kia EV6 in the top-spec GT guise was spied recently in India, so it is likely that this version will be on sale here.