Kia drops EV9 teaser

December 29, 2022 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

Kia has dropped its first teaser for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, confirming the showcase of its EV9 electric concept SUV. Kia first showcased the concept at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor Show and it is expected to hit production globally by the end of 2023.

The electric SUV will be positioned as Kia’s flagship model in its EV range and will also spawn a cousin in the Hyundai Seven Concept.

Design wise, it features a new interpretation of the signature ‘tiger nose’ grille with a blanked-out panel sporting individual LED light modules and a Z-shaped headlamp cluster. It has a boxy and upright stance with crisp lines, flat surfaces and a large glasshouse with a sharp kink post the C-pillar. The rear features quirky, vertical LED tail lamps and a pronounced bumper.

On the inside, the EV9 concept comes with a minimalistic dashboard with a twin-screen infotainment layout, spoke-less flat-bottom steering wheel and an absolute lack of physical controls. Decked up with funky ambient lighting all around, the concept will feature a three-row layout where the second-row seats can be folded completely flat and the first row of seats can swivel around to create a lounge-type space.

The EV9 concept will likely be previewed with a 77.4kWh battery pack, which is also the larger of the two battery packs available with the smaller EV6. Although the official range and output figures are yet to be revealed, expect more details on the same closer to the debut of the production-spec model.

The E-GMP platform also has an 800V electrical architecture, enabling rapid charging at rates of up to 350kW. A fast charge of the battery from 10% to 80% takes around 20 minutes. The EV9 is expected to be launched with a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive range-topper, as well as an entry-level variant fitted with a single motor powering the rear axle.