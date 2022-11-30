Kia commences pre-owned car operations

November 30, 2022 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

Kia has commenced its certified pre-owned car business in India — Kia CPO — which will engage in buying, selling and exchange of used cars. The Korean carmaker has officially entered the used car business three years after it began its India operations.

Cars sold through Kia CPO outlets will get up to two years or 40,000km warranty and up to four free periodic maintenance services. Through the CPO outlets, customers can also exchange any used car with a new Kia model. Myung-sik Sohn, chief sales officer, Kia India, said, “We have noticed that more than one-third customers of new Kia cars are replacement buyers, and we aim to facilitate them through our certified pre-owned car business.”

All the certified Kia models sold through Kia CPO will be under 5 years with an odometer running of less than 1,00,000km. Additionally, the cars will also undergo a 175-point quality check before being handed over to the customers. Moreover, Kia will ensure there is no structural damage to the vehicle after verifying its ownership and history. Non-Kia cars will also be sold in their existing condition.

Rivals brands such as Toyota, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Honda and Volkswagen, too, have dedicated used car programmes.

