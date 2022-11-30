Kia commences pre-owned car operations

November 30, 2022 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

Team MetroPlus

Kia has commenced its certified pre-owned car business in India — Kia CPO — which will engage in buying, selling and exchange of used cars. The Korean carmaker has officially entered the used car business three years after it began its India operations.

Cars sold through Kia CPO outlets will get up to two years or 40,000km warranty and up to four free periodic maintenance services. Through the CPO outlets, customers can also exchange any used car with a new Kia model. Myung-sik Sohn, chief sales officer, Kia India, said, “We have noticed that more than one-third customers of new Kia cars are replacement buyers, and we aim to facilitate them through our certified pre-owned car business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All the certified Kia models sold through Kia CPO will be under 5 years with an odometer running of less than 1,00,000km. Additionally, the cars will also undergo a 175-point quality check before being handed over to the customers. Moreover, Kia will ensure there is no structural damage to the vehicle after verifying its ownership and history. Non-Kia cars will also be sold in their existing condition.

Rivals brands such as Toyota, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Honda and Volkswagen, too, have dedicated used car programmes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US