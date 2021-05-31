Kia Carnival now available with a 30-day return scheme

31 May 2021 16:51 IST

Kia has introduced a unique ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ for its carnival MPV. Under the new scheme, new Carnival customers will have the option to return the MPV to Kia within 30 days of purchase if they are not satisfied with the car. Kia says it will refund 95% of the total cost incurred including the vehicle’s ex-showroom cost and overhead expenses for registration.

Kia also says eligible customers will need to ensure their Carnival has not clocked over 1,500 km from the date of purchase and should be free from “damages, failures and pending claims”. Additionally, Kia will require all the vehicle documents of the vehicle concerned should be in the name of the person returning the vehicle. Owners who financed their vehicles will require to submit an NOC from the financier.

“Last month, we introduced our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand. The ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ is the first step to bring this purpose to life and is designed to offer a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our customers, prioritizing their peace of mind during these testing times,” said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & CSBO, Kia India.

Priced between ₹24.95 and ₹33.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Carnival is offered in a choice of three variants — Premium, Prestige and Limousine — with seating configuration ranging from a seven-seater to a nine-seater with four rows of seating. All variants are powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine good for 200hp and 440Nm of torque paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia says it has retailed over 6,200 units of the Carnival in India in its first year with the fully-loaded Limousine variant accounting for about 60% of the total sales.