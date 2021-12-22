Kia Carens will only be produced in India

22 December 2021 19:45 IST

Kia unveiled the new Carens in India ahead of itslaunch in February-March. Following the Seltos and Sonet , the Carens is the third mass-market product from Kia in our country. The company has confirmed that Carens is also destined for markets abroad and India will serve as the mother plant for the model.

Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India, stated that the Carens will be produced only in India at the carmaker’s facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Kia has so far been operating in two shifts at its Anantapur plant, which has a production capacity of 3,00,000 units annually. Speaking on this year’s volumes, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and head of sales and marketing, Kia India, said, “We are likely to close the year at around 2,25,000 units for domestic sales and exports combined.”

Commenting on ramping up production, Park said, “With the launch of the Kia Carens , we will increase our production capacity to three shift operations early next year.”

After Kia starts operating at full capacity, it will have to chart out plans for future production and the automaker has been reported to be exploring investment in a second plant.

“While our initial production capacity is 3,00,000 units (annually), it will be increased to 4,00,000 units.,” said Park.