Kia Carens to be available in five variants

05 January 2022 14:02 IST

With bookings for the Carens to open from January 14, Kia reveals details for its fourth model in the Indian market. The Carens will be available in five trim levels with either a six or seven-seat layout depending on the variant.

The entry-level Carens Premium will pack in kit such as 16-inch steel wheels, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, one touch electric tumble for the middle row seats, a 7.5-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, ABS, ESC, all-wheel disc brakes, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The higher Prestige trim adds in an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.5-inch LCD instrument cluster, a 6-speaker sound system, rear view camera and front parking sensors.

The Prestige Plus gets additional tech such as automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, multiple drive modes (DCT only) — Normal, Eco and Sport. Also included in the package are alloy wheels and a rear wiper.

The Luxury trim gets LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Kia Connect UI that will feature OTA updates, 64-colour ambient cabin lighting, an air purifier, telescopic steering wheel adjustment, full leatherette seats and seatback tables for the second row.

The fully-loaded Luxury Plus adds in a 8-speaker Bose sound system, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, rain sensing wipers and a sunroof.

Coming to the engine, the Carens MPV will be available with a choice of diesel and petrol engines. The entry-level powerplant will be a 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 140hp, 1.4-litre, turbo-petrol engine available in higher variants. The Carens will also come with a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Gearbox choices will include a six-speed manual transmission that will be standard on the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, with the latter also getting a six-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox. A seven-speed DCT gearbox will be available only with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol.