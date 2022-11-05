Kia Carens MPV’s price hiked again

Team Autocar
November 05, 2022 17:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kia India hikes the price of its Carens MPV this month making it the second price increase since its launch in February this year. The Carens has been in demand and has had the longest waiting period in its segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Carens is powered by a choice of two petrol powertrains — a 115hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 140hp, 1.4-litre turbocharged unit. Both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, but the 1.4-litre unit also gets a 7-speed DCT automatic as an option.

The naturally aspirated manual variants of the MPV see a maximum hike of up to ₹50,000. On the other hand, turbo-petrol manual variants of the Carens get a hike between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000.

Meanwhile, the turbo petrol variants of the Carens with the DCT automatic gearbox see a uniform price hike of ₹10 lakh, going all the way up to ₹17.70 lakh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MPV can also be had with a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is paired to either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission. Kia has hiked the prices of the mid-spec Luxury manual variant of the Carens by ₹11.70 lakh and goes up to ₹18 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app