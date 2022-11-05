Kia Carens MPV’s price hiked again

Kia India hikes the price of its Carens MPV this month making it the second price increase since its launch in February this year. The Carens has been in demand and has had the longest waiting period in its segment.

The Carens is powered by a choice of two petrol powertrains — a 115hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 140hp, 1.4-litre turbocharged unit. Both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, but the 1.4-litre unit also gets a 7-speed DCT automatic as an option.

The naturally aspirated manual variants of the MPV see a maximum hike of up to ₹50,000. On the other hand, turbo-petrol manual variants of the Carens get a hike between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000.

Meanwhile, the turbo petrol variants of the Carens with the DCT automatic gearbox see a uniform price hike of ₹10 lakh, going all the way up to ₹17.70 lakh.

The MPV can also be had with a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is paired to either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission. Kia has hiked the prices of the mid-spec Luxury manual variant of the Carens by ₹11.70 lakh and goes up to ₹18 lakh.