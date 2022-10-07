Kia Carens MPV recalled over airbag issue

Team Autocar
October 07, 2022 11:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kia India has issued a recalls of its Carens MPV to fix a potential issue with the airbag control unit software. Kia says 44,174 units of the MPV will be recalled and they are reaching out to owners regarding the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Korean manufacturer said customers will have to visit their respective Kia dealerships to schedule an appointment for the recall. Alternatively, it can be done via the official website or the Kia app. Kia added that the voluntary recall campaign is being undertaken to inspect the issue and that it will provide a software update, where required, free of charge.

While there have been two previous recalls — in October 2019 and March 2020 — for Kia Seltos diesel variants regarding fuel pump issues, this is the first recall for the Carens.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kia Carens was launched in February this year with three engine options — a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The MPV comes with six- and seven-seater configurations and has waiting periods of up to 10 months, depending on the trim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app