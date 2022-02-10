Kia Carens India launch on February 15

Kia will launch the new Carens in India on February 15. Kia’s fourth model for the Indian market will be available with a wide choice of engine, gearbox and trim levels.

Based on the Seltos platform, the Carens is a longer vehicle than the former one — 225mm longer overall, featuring a 160mm longer wheelbase to free up space for a third row of seats. In terms of design, the Carens gets a familiar MPV-like profile but with a number of crossover-inspired design elements thrown in.

Inside, the Carens gets a 7-seat layout as standard, with only the fully-loaded variant, offered as a 6-seater, getting second-row captain’s seats. It will be available in five trim levels — Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.

All variants will pack in a long list of safety features, including six airbags, ESC, stability control, hill start assist and hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitor, and all-wheel disc brakes. In terms of comfort and convenience features, all variants will get AC vents for all three rows and a one-touch electric tumble function for the middle-row seat.

Fully loaded variants, meanwhile, will get all the feel-good kit, including ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with connected tech, sunroof, air purifier and wireless phone charger, among others.

Buyers will have three engines to choose from — a 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual; a more powerful 140hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol paired with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch auto, and a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel available with either a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic.

The turbo-petrol and diesel will be available across all variants, with only the fully-loaded Luxury Plus available with the option of automatic gearboxes.