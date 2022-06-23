Kia Carens gets 3-star rating at GNCAP

Kia Carens has scored a 3-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection in the latest round of crash tests by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP).

The Carens was tested in its most basic specification which hosts all safety features as standard. This means that the test unit came fitted with six airbags, ESC, seatbelt pretensioners, ABS, all wheel disc brakes, brake assist system and TPMS. An average 3-star rating is, therefore, surprising.

The Carens is the last model to be tested under the current testing protocol of the automotive safety watchdog, as, from July, the testing protocol is set to be enhanced.

The Carens secured a total of 9.30 points out of 17 in adult occupant protection. Global NCAP’s report states that the Carens’ structure and footwell area were both ‘unstable’, and that the body shell was not capable of ‘withstanding further loadings’.

Head and neck protection for both adult crash test dummies were noted as good, however, the driver’s chest protection was rated marginal. Front occupant knee protection was also marginal, thanks to potential impact with ‘dangerous structures behind the dashboard’.

In terms of child occupant protection, the MPV, equipped with ISOFIX mounting points and child restraint systems, scored a total of 30.99 out of 49 points. It offered limited protection to the three-year-old dummy in a forward-facing child seat, although it was rated good for the 1.5-year old dummy sat in rear-facing child seats. However, the Carens gets a lap belt for the rear centre seat, thus losing some crucial points there.

Due to having two side body and head protection airbags, the Carens was also subjected to side impact tests, which it duly passed.

The Carens is a three-row derivative of the Seltos, and uses the same platform as the latter. The Kia Seltos too had scored a 3-star rating at GNCAP in 2020. Importantly though, the Carens has improved on its overall score in comparison to the Seltos. The Carens has 9.30 points in adult occupant protection as opposed to the Seltos’ 8.03 points. Meanwhile, in child occupant protection, the Carens is significantly better with 3-stars and 30.99 points as opposed to the Seltos’ mere 2 stars and 15 points. That is primarily due to the addition of ISOFIX mounting points and recommending a child restraint system on the Carens.