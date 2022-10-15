Keeway launches the SR125

Keeway India has launched the retro-styled SR125 at ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most expensive 125cc motorcycles in the market. That said, this retro-styled motorcycle serves as the entry point to Keeway’s India range, which includes 300cc scooters and 250cc Bobbers. And, before you wonder, the Keeway SR125 has nothing to do with the Aprilia SR125!

The Keeway SR 125’s design is quite simple, with a tear-drop shaped, 14.5-litre fuel tank and a compact side panel forming most of the bodywork. There is a small, halogen headlight, with a single-pod colour digital display placed above it, while the single-piece seat finished in tan brown adds a dash of contrast. The tail section is super-minimal, with a tiny fender and round tail-light and indicators present.

The bike is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 9.7hp and 8.2Nm. For reference, these power and torque figures are lesser than the 10.7hp and 11Nm that the Honda Shine 125’s engine makes.

The SR125 has a single down tube frame, suspended by a telescopic fork and 5-step adjustable twin shock absorbers. The bike rides on 17-inch wire spoke wheels, shod with dual-purpose tyres. Braking duties are taken care of by a 300mm disc and a 210mm disc at the rear. It must be noted that the 300mm disc size is rather too big for a 125cc, sub-10hp motorcycle. Also, while we are on the topic of power, the Keeway SR125 not only makes less power than the likes of the Honda Shine or the TVS Raider, but also weighs a lot more at 120kg.

The Keeway SR125 is available at all Keeway dealerships in India in three colours — Glossy Black, Glossy Red and Glossy White.

As far as competition is concerned, the Keeway SR125 goes up against the TVS Raider, Honda Shine, Honda SP125 and Bajaj Pulsar 125. However, these motorcycles undercut the Keeway in terms of price significantly. In fact, the SR125’s ₹1.19 lakh price tag puts it in the same price range as the TVS Apache RTR 160 and Yamaha FZ series.