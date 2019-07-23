Motoring

While buying a used Toyota Innova Crysta

more-in

Keep these pointers in mind while scouting around for second-hand ride

The Innova made a reputation for itself for being a spacious and reliable MPV, and this has carried forward to the Crysta as well. Despite the premium price tag, customers flocked to Toyota showrooms for this new MPV; such is the brand value. So, if you want a spacious and comfortable seven-seater MPV, the Crysta makes perfect sense.

You can choose between three engine options — two diesels and one petrol. The 2.7-litre petrol engine is good for those who predominantly commute in the city and would choose refinement over range. There are two gearbox options — a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. For those wanting a diesel engine, you have the choice of either a 150hp, 2.4-litre unit or a 174hp, 2.8-litre one, both of which come with the same manual and automatic transmission options as the petrol. The smaller engine is the better choice, as it offers a good balance between performance and efficiency. The bigger engine is better for long-distance touring. Efficiency is decent too, with an average of 15.1kpl for the 2.4-litre and 14.2kpl for the 2.8-litre.

Ownership costs are relatively affordable. A basic service will cost around ₹10,000 and annual insurance is priced around ₹50,000. Toyota also has a fantastic aftersales and service reputation, and parts availability is never an issue. Having said that, if you are looking for a used Innova Crysta, there are a few issues and niggles you should be aware of. A small recall was made for petrol models manufactured between July 2016 and October 2016, as the fuel return hose had a connection issue that caused the fuel to leak every time you topped up the tank. Also, check the brakes while on a test drive to see if they judder during braking. Next, on manual versions, check the condition of the clutch, especially if the car has done more than 40,000km. A heavy clutch and clutch-slipping are usually tell-tale signs of a worn-out clutch. Make sure electricals, like power windows and the infotainment system, function properly. Importantly, also check the suspension for wear.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru Motoring
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2019 9:44:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/keep-these-pointers-in-mind-while-scouting-around-for-second-hand-toyota-innova-crysta/article28681656.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY