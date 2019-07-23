While buying a used Toyota Innova Crysta

The Innova made a reputation for itself for being a spacious and reliable MPV, and this has carried forward to the Crysta as well. Despite the premium price tag, customers flocked to Toyota showrooms for this new MPV; such is the brand value. So, if you want a spacious and comfortable seven-seater MPV, the Crysta makes perfect sense.

You can choose between three engine options — two diesels and one petrol. The 2.7-litre petrol engine is good for those who predominantly commute in the city and would choose refinement over range. There are two gearbox options — a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. For those wanting a diesel engine, you have the choice of either a 150hp, 2.4-litre unit or a 174hp, 2.8-litre one, both of which come with the same manual and automatic transmission options as the petrol. The smaller engine is the better choice, as it offers a good balance between performance and efficiency. The bigger engine is better for long-distance touring. Efficiency is decent too, with an average of 15.1kpl for the 2.4-litre and 14.2kpl for the 2.8-litre.

Ownership costs are relatively affordable. A basic service will cost around ₹10,000 and annual insurance is priced around ₹50,000. Toyota also has a fantastic aftersales and service reputation, and parts availability is never an issue. Having said that, if you are looking for a used Innova Crysta, there are a few issues and niggles you should be aware of. A small recall was made for petrol models manufactured between July 2016 and October 2016, as the fuel return hose had a connection issue that caused the fuel to leak every time you topped up the tank. Also, check the brakes while on a test drive to see if they judder during braking. Next, on manual versions, check the condition of the clutch, especially if the car has done more than 40,000km. A heavy clutch and clutch-slipping are usually tell-tale signs of a worn-out clutch. Make sure electricals, like power windows and the infotainment system, function properly. Importantly, also check the suspension for wear.