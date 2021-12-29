Kawasaki Z900 price to be hiked from January 1

Kawasaki has announced a 2022 model, Z900 which gets a price hike effective from January 1. The inline four-cylinder model joins a number of other Kawasaki bikes, which are set to see their prices rise from the New Year.

The sticker price for the Z900 will go up from the current ex-showroom value of ₹8.42 lakh to ₹8.50 lakh. While there will be no mechanical changes to the bike, Kawasaki does say the Z900 gets a new colour scheme for the 2022 model, called Candy Lime Green.

The shade was already on the Z900’s brochure even when the model was reintroduced as a BS6-compliant machine in September last year. The full name of the new colour scheme is Candy Lime Green Type 3, which is where the secret lies.

While the old Candy Lime Green colour scheme features a green belly pan and front mudguard, with the frame painted in black, the new Type 3 version gets a black belly pan and front mudguard, and the frame painted in green. These are the most obvious ways to identify the new colour scheme, but keener observers will also notice slight revisions to the colours and graphics on the tank shrouds and the headlight cowl.

The Z900 will continue to be powered by a 948cc inline four-cylinder engine that puts out 125hp of power at 9,500rpm and 98.6Nm of torque at 7,700rpm.