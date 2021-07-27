Kawasaki to hike bike prices from August 1

27 July 2021 15:16 IST

Kawasaki has announced that it will hike the prices for most of its motorcycle range with effect from August 1, 2021. The Japanese motorcycle company announced this on their social media pages. The reason for the price hike has not been revealed, but it is likely due to an increase in raw material costs. Many motorcycle brands such as KTM, Royal Enfield, Jawa and Bajaj have also announced price hikes in the recent past.

From Kawasaki’s road-legal range, every motorcycle, other than the Ninja 300, Z H2 and Z H2 SE, have gone up in price. Prices for the company’s dirt bike offerings like the KLX 110 and KLX 140G remain unchanged.

Speaking of the models, the Vulcan 650 and Z650 will see prices rise by about ₹ 6,000, while the Ninja 650, Versys 650 and W800 will be about ₹7,000 dearer. The Z900 will see prices go up by about ₹8,000. The Ninja 1000SX and Versys 1000 will see prices go up by ₹11,000 while the XZ-10R will be costlier by ₹15,000.

