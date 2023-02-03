HamberMenu
Kawasaki offers discounts

February 03, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Team Autocar

Kawasaki has announced a discount on select bikes from its line-up for February. These discounts are on the models’ ex-showroom prices and are valid pan-India till February 28 or till stocks last.

The longest-running model in Kawasaki’s Indian line-up, the Ninja 300, is available with a discount of ₹15,000. Despite the Ninja 300 sporting underpinnings that are over a decade old, it remains a popular model for the Japanese marque in India. With the discount, the Ninja 300’s price drops to ₹3.25 lakh from ₹3.40 lakh.

The Z650 and the Z650RS are both available with a discount of ₹50,000, which brings the prices down to ₹5.93 lakh and ₹6.42 lakh (down from ₹6.43 lakh and ₹6.92 lakh), respectively. With this discount, the price difference between the Ninja 400, priced at ₹5.14 lakh, and the more powerful Z650 is ₹79,000.

The charming W800 neo-retro bike has received the largest discount, at ₹2 lakh, bringing its effective price down to just ₹5.33 lakh (from the earlier ₹7.33 lakh). This makes it ₹19,000 more expensive than the smaller Ninja 400.

