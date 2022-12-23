ADVERTISEMENT

Kawasaki Ninja 300 now comes at a discount

December 23, 2022 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Team Autocar

As the year ends, manufacturers are rolling out offers on their products. Kawasaki Ninja 300 now comes with a flat discount of ₹10,000 on its ₹3.40 lakh price tag. This will be valid till December 31.

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 in India comes at ₹3.30 lakh. It is one of Kawasaki’s most popular models in the country, despite the more modern Ninja 400. In fact, the Ninja 300 is so popular that Kawasaki has updated it to conform with the more stringent Euro 5/BS6 emission standards only in the Indian market.

The Ninja 300 still holds its own compared to more modern fully-faired 300cc competitors. The 296cc, parallel-twin liquid-cooled mill is good for 39hp at 11,000rpm and 26.1Nm of torque at 10,000rpm. A 6-speed gearbox mated to a slipper clutch is present here. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork and monoshock and the baby Ninja also features dual-channel ABS.

