Kawasaki Mumbai offers guaranteed buyback offer on ZX-10R

March 14, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

Of all the litre-class superbikes on sale in India, the ZX-10R is one of the most affordable one. Anzen Kawasaki in Mumbai announced a limited time offer for the ZX-10R, wherein the bike can be purchased on loan and returned (if desired) within 12 months with 50% of the down payment refunded.

For the ZX-10R, a prospective buyer has to shell out ₹1,98,500 as down payment and pay a monthly EMI of ₹37,750 for five years.

There are a couple of caveats though. First, the bike should not have clocked in excess of 5,000km during the course of the year. The vehicle must not have been involved in an accident and must be in “good condition”, with timely services carried out by an authorised dealer only. The last specification is that there be no modification (such as an aftermarket exhaust or fuel tuner) made to the bike, which would impact its warranty status.

The Kawasaki ZX-10R is one of the most popular offerings in its segment, partly due to its aggressive ₹16.15 lakh price tag (ex-showroom, India), and also because of Kawasaki’s rather large dealer network (by superbike standards). This deal is valid only till stocks last.

Kawasaki has launched the ZH2, ZH2 SE in India

Kawasaki India launches the 2023 ZH2, ZH2 SE and the Versys 1000 in India. The Kawasaki ZH2 and ZH2 SE are priced at ₹23 lakh and ₹27.22 lakh, respectively. That is a hike of a little over ₹20,000. Meanwhile, the Versys 1000 is priced at ₹12.19 lakh.

For 2023, Kawasaki ZH2 and ZH2 SE are available in a new Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey/Ebony Black colourways and there are no mechanical changes.

On the other hand, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 has been launched in a new colour — Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey/ Metallic Spark Black. This dual-tone colourway is now the only colour option that the Versys 1000 will be available in.

The Versys 1000 is priced the same as the outgoing model, which had received a price hike in January, going up from ₹11.55 lakh to ₹12.19 lakh. Mechanically, the bike remains the same and the only difference is the introduction of a DC charger as standard (total 40W capacity) that was previously available as an accessory.

The highlight of the ZH2 and the SE variant is their 998cc, inline-four, supercharged engine. It makes 200hp at 11,000rpm and 137Nm at 8,500rpm. The differences between the ZH2 and the higher-spec ZH2 SE is down to their suspension and brakes.

While the standard bike gets manually adjustable suspension, the SE benefits from the use of electronically adjustable suspension, using Showa Skyhook technology. However, spring preload adjustments have to be done manually. The SE also gets Brembo Stylema brake callipers that will offer far better performance than the Brembo M4.32 callipers that the standard ZH2 gets.

The ZH2 and ZH2 SE go up against the Ducati Streetfighter V4/ V4S and the BMW S 1000 R.

Meanwhile, the Versys 1000 is the company’s road-biased adventure touring bike. It is powered by a 1,043cc, inline-four engine that makes 120hp and 102Nm. We have always regarded the bike as a comfortable touring machine, although its looks have polarised opinions.

Bookings for the ZH2, ZH2 SE and Versys 1000 are open across all Kawasaki dealerships. The ZH2 and ZH2 SE, however, are made to order and the customer has to make the full payment while booking the bike.