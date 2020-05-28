Kawasaki launches BS6-compliant Ninja 650

Kawasaki has launched the BS6-compliant 2020 Ninja 650 at a price of ₹6.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Ninja 650 is ₹ 35,000 dearer than the model it replaces.

For 2020, the 650 gets a redesigned front end that is similar to the one on the Ninja 400, ZX-6R and Versys 1000. Sat within the longer nose is a twin-LED headlight. The side fairings have also received a slight makeover and the Ninja 650 now looks noticeably sharper than it did before. Its new redesigned windshield is flush-fit with the upper cowl and the design changes continue to the rear too, with a wider and thicker pillion seat.

The 2020 Ninja 650 also features Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres and a 4.3-inch full-TFT instrument console that includes Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity as well as GPS logs.

Powering the 2020 Ninja 650 is the same 649cc parallel-twin engine, the only difference being the revised exhaust and airbox. The power figure remains unchanged at 68hp, but torque output has gone down slightly from 65.7Nm to 64Nm.

The kerb weight, meanwhile, remains the same as the outgoing model, at 196kg.