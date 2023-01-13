ADVERTISEMENT

Kawasaki hikes prices of seven bikes

January 13, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Team Autocar

Kawasaki has hiked the prices of seven bikes in India, with the Z900’s prices going up to ₹9,000 and the Z H2 SE receiving a hike of ₹27,000. The reason for these hikes is said to be the rising input cost for the company.

The Z900 gets the smallest hike compared to the others and is now priced at ₹9.02 lakh. The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX litre-class sports-tourer has also got dearer by ₹12,000, and costs ₹12.10 lakh. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 now costs ₹5.14 lakh after a hike of ₹15,000. 

By far the most affordable thoroughbred litre-class sportbike on the market, the ZX-10R has also has gone up by ₹16,000, with it now costing ₹16.15 lakh. Next up is the Kawasaki Versys 650 that has had a price hike of ₹ 18,000 and costs ₹7.54 lakh. 

The Z H2 and Z H2 SE supercharged litre-class naked bikes have also seen a revision to their prices with the former becoming more expensive by ₹23,000 and the latter by ₹27,000. The Z H2 is now priced at ₹23.02 lakh while the Z H2 SE commands ₹27.22 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US