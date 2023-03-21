Kawasaki Eliminator 400 revealed overseas

March 21, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

Kawasaki has revealed the Eliminator 400 cruiser overseas and it uses the same engine as the Ninja 400 sportbike, albeit, in a different state of tune. It is available in two trims — standard and SE — with the latter featuring front and rear cameras, amongst other additional equipment.

Powering the Eliminator 400 is the same liquid-cooled, 399cc, parallel-twin engine, although the 48hp, 37Nm peak output figures make it slightly more powerful than the Ninja 400. Housing this familiar engine is a brand new trellis frame suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorber set-up.

Braking hardware consists of a 310mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear mated to dual-channel ABS. However, at 12 litres, its tank is five litres smaller than the Ninja 400, and at 176kg, it is 8kg heavier as well. At 735mm, it has an accessible seat height and riders of most sizes should be able to get their feet down comfortably.

Like its predecessors, the new Eliminator 400 sports a typical cruiser design language with a raked out front end, a smooth round fuel tank and a low seat. Unlike most Eliminators that came before it, there is next to no chrome on this new bike and in keeping with the modern cruiser aesthetic, all the bodywork and cycle parts are finished in black. Lighting is LED all around.

Speaking of modern cruisers, the Eliminator 400 bears more than a passing resemblance to the Honda Rebel 500, with which it will lock horns in overseas markets. The top-spec SE variant of the Eliminator 400 gets front and rear cameras, which serve the purpose of dash-cams and can help the rider with concrete proof, should the worst occur. Additionally, the SE variant also comes with a small bikini fairing and fork gaiters.

Currently, the Kawasaki Eliminator 400 is only sold in Japan with no indication from the company to sell it elsewhere. The standard bike is priced at ¥7,59,000 (₹4.71 lakh), while the up-spec SE variant commands ¥8,58,000 (₹5.33 lakh).

