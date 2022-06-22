Jeep’s small SUV to debut globally

Jeep’s upcoming small SUV is likely to make a global debut sometime this year. This all-new model was previewed in full-EV concept form a few months ago, and will most probably be called the Jeep Jeepster — this sub-Renegade SUV will go on sale overseas sometime next year.

With its smallest contender in the SUV space, Jeep will further ramp up the electrification of its global line-up. This new model, as we reported earlier, will get a mild-hybrid petrol powertrain and will also be offered as a pure EV — the latter was shown earlier this year in concept form — as part of a wide-reaching electrification strategy presentation given by Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares.

Jeep’s new small SUV will come with front-wheel-drive (FWD) as standard on both, the full-EV and mild-hybrid powertrain versions, while higher variants will get an optional electronic all-wheel-drive (eAWD). In an eAWD system, an electric motor powers the rear axle, allowing Jeep to offer an affordable four-wheel-drive (4WD) solution on two-wheel-drive (2WD) platforms. Compared to the regular all-wheel-drive (AWD), there is no physical connection between the fore and aft driven wheels in an eAWD.

The new Jeep will sit on one of parent company Stellantis’ family of new STLA platforms and could be closely related to models from sibling brands, such as the Peugeot e-2008 and Citroen e-C4.

Visually, the new Jeep seems to share similarities with the soon-to-launch Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV, with slim headlights and 4x4-style chunky wheel arches. It is also expected to sport the same seven-slat front grille as every other Jeep model, even in electric form.

Expected to be revealed this year and launched overseas in 2023, it will be one of 100 new products to be launched by Stellantis by 2030.

There is currently no news of the smallest SUV from Jeep coming to India. The carmaker’s next launch will be the new Grand Cherokee, which is set to hit the market before the end of this year. Jeep has also confirmed that the new Grand Cherokee will be locally assembled and powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as standard.