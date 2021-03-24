Jeep Wrangler launched at ₹ 53.90 lakh

24 March 2021 13:36 IST

Jeep has launched the locally assembled Wrangler off-roader in India, with prices ranging from ₹ 53.9-57.9 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India). It is offered in the same Unlimited and Rubicon trims as before, along with a new 80th Anniversary Edition.

The fourth-generation, Wrangler was introduced in India in August 2019 as a full import, however, local assembly operations have now seen prices of the SUV drop by ₹10.04-11.04 lakh, owing to lower duties on CKD (completely knocked down) models.

Jeep offers the Wrangler with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that is good for 268hp and 400Nm of torque. An 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is available as standard. Additionally, the Wrangler gets the ‘Selec-Trac’ full-time 4WD system. The Rubicon takes it a step further with the company’s ‘Rock-Trac’ full-time 4WD system, boasting electronically locking front and rear differentials, electronically operated sway bar and performance suspension.Most of the creature comforts remain common across the model range, including LED headlamps and DRLs, leather upholstery, 7.0-inch colour MID screen in the instrument cluster, 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control and keyless entry/start. Being a Wrangler, removable doors and a hardtop roof are a given.

