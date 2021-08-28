Jeep unveils its Commander

28 August 2021 12:51 IST

Jeep has finally revealed the Commander three-row SUV, internally known as Jeep Low-D, which will be sold in India as the Jeep Meridian. The model will first go on sale in Brazil, followed by an India launch sometime in mid-2022.

There are some design details of the Commander that link back to the Compass, including the front grille and the familiar chrome detailing along the upper edges of the windows. The rectangular full-LED headlamp and slim tail-lamps are designs seen on Jeep’s new-generation Grand Cherokee, with the window-line also similar to newer Jeep models. Upfront, the bumper design too is unique to the Commander, with large faux vents featuring LED DRLs and fog lamps, with a chrome strip running across the fascia.

The added length from the longer wheelbase is evident when viewed from the sides with the rear doors and quarter windows being larger than the Compass. The Commander’s tailgate is more upright and gets a premium look when viewed from the rear three quarters.

Advertising

Advertising

On the inside, the dashboard design is similar to the Compass, though the new metal inserts and suede fabric trim on the dashboard and door panels set it apart. Other interesting design touches include the words ‘Jeep 1941’ embossed on the front centre armrest and rose gold accents.

Just like the updated Compass in India, the Commander also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable driver and passenger seats, wireless phone charger, connected car features, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system and more. Safety features include seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking system, lane keep assist among others.

In Brazil, Jeep has decided to continue with the existing 170hp, 380Nm (30Nm more than the Compass), 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine for the Commander. This engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and gets a 4x4 system as standard.