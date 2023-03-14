Jeep hikes prices of Grand Cherokee by ₹1 lakh

March 14, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

Jeep hikes the price of its flagship model in India, the Grand Cherokee, by ₹1 lakh. Available with a sole 272hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine and a single trim, prices for the SUV now start at ₹78.50 lakh. It continues to be locally assembled and rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7, Jaguar F-Pace and Range Rover Velar.

The India-spec Grand Cherokee comes powered by a 272hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels and the Grand Cherokee is equipped with selectable terrain modes — Auto, Sport, Mud/Sand and Snow. The Grand Cherokee is one of the few cars in the segment to be offered exclusively with a petrol engine.

The Grand Cherokee wears a typical Jeep family look, and despite being different from the previous generation, it is still recognisable as a Grand Cherokee. On the inside, Jeep’s flagship SUV features a 10.1-inch passenger-side screen with the 10.1-inch screen for the touchscreen infotainment. The Grand Cherokee is only available as a 5-seater, and we do not get the three-row version known as the Grand Cherokee L that is sold in international markets. In terms of features, the Grand Cherokee gets a heads-up display, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, ADAS tech and eight airbags.

The relatively modest ₹1 lakh price hike means the Jeep Grand Cherokee undercuts most of its rivals like the Audi Q7 (from ₹84.70 lakh); Mercedes-Benz GLE (from ₹88.00 lakh); Range Rover Velar (₹89.41 lakh); Volvo XC90 (₹98.50 lakh) and BMW X5 (from ₹98.50 lakh). It is only slightly more expensive than the Jaguar F-Pace which costs ₹77.41 lakh.

