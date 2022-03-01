Jeep Trailhawk launched

The new Jeep Trailhawk | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jeep Compass Trailhawk sports a facelift, new off-roading gear and a modern-day dashboard.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk has been re-introduced to the Compass line-up in the Indian market, with the 2022 model carrying an introductory pricing of ₹ 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom, India) — a mark-up of ₹ 1.38 lakh over the top-spec Model S variant of the regular Compass. The updated Trailhawk gets the cosmetic and feature upgrades from the Compass facelift that was launched last year, in addition to its customary off-road focused gear.

The updated Jeep Compass Trailhawk wears the new headlamps and grille from the Jeep Compass facelift, but gets more sharply cut bumpers. Other traits include a bonnet decal, smaller 17-inch alloys with a set of 225/65 R17 all-season tyres, raised ride height, scuff plates, a red tow hook at the rear, ‘Trail Rated’ badges on the fenders and the Trailhawk logo on the hatch.

On the inside, the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk sees a marked improvement compared to the older version and adopts the facelifted Compass’ modern dashboard layout. However, the contrasting red stitching and Trailhawk logos on the seats set it apart as the special version of the SUV.

A 10.1-inch touchscreen takes centre stage, and there is also a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera and panoramic sunroof. More importantly, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk now gets ventilated and powered front seats, with memory function for the driver’s side.

Compass Jeep Trailhawk says the ride height has been raised by an inch and stands at 205mm, and with a re-profiled front bumper, it gives it a better approach angle of 30 degrees compared to 16.8 degrees on the regular car. Ramp break over and departure angles stand at 24 degrees and 34 degrees, respectively, as against the regular car’s 22.9 and 31.7 degrees.

As on the standard car, there is the 20:1 low ratio that can make attacking difficult terrain easier, and on the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, it is enhanced by an additional ‘Rock’ drive mode over the regular Jeep Compass, which was also available in the previous Trailhawk. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk also benefits from full under body protection plates, smaller 17-inch rims for better sidewall protection, mud plus snow tyres, and Jeep says the Trailhawk’s raised suspension gives it a water wading depth of 483mm.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk continues to be offered with a 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive as standard.

In comparison, the regular Jeep Compass comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and 4x2 combination for the diesel. There is also the 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol that gets either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT auto gearbox with 4x2 drive.