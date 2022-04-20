Jeep Compass Night Eagle set to soar on Indian roads

Jeep has launched the Compass Night Eagle in the Indian market for ₹ 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Night Eagle features cosmetic changes in the form of a gloss black finish, grille and alloy wheels.

The Night Eagle gets a blackened grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, wing mirrors, roof rails and fog lamp bezels. On the inside, the SUV features black cloth seats with light tungsten stitching and black vinyl inserts for the door trim.

The Night Eagle is based on the well-equipped Longitude variant of the Compass, with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among others. It also gets two of the four powertrain options available on the regular model .

Jeep has also hiked the prices of the Compass by ₹ 25,000 across the range. The SUV now starts at ₹ 18.04 lakh and goes up to ₹ 30.97 lakh.

Jeep is also gearing up to launch the Compass-based Meridian three-row SUV in May.