Jawa hikes prices of its motorcycles

Jawa is the latest two-wheeler manufacturer to hike prices of its motorcycles in India. The hike affects the entire range of the company’s bikes and ranges between ₹1,000 and ₹8,700.

The company’s most expensive offering, the Perak, has witnessed a large price hike of almost ₹8,700, resulting in its ex-showroom price going from ₹1.97 lakh to ₹2.06 lakh. Another model to have witnessed a fairly large increase is the alloy wheel-equipped Forty Two that the company launched earlier this year. Available only with dual-channel ABS, this version of the Forty Two will set you back by ₹1.91 lakh, which is an increase of around ₹7,000. Its launch price in February 2021 was ₹1.84 lakh.

Jawa’s other models, the spoke wheel-equipped Forty Two and the standard Jawa model, now cost around ₹1,000 more than before. Prices for the Jawa and the spoke-wheel-equipped Forty Two start at ₹1.77 lakh and ₹1.64 lakh, respectively, for the single channel ABS models.

All prices ex-showroom, Delhi

