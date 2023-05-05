Jawa 42 models, Perak and Yezdi line-up receive OBD-2 update

May 05, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

Classic Legends has rolled out a number of updates across various Jawa and Yezdi models. The bikes now comply with BS6 Phase 2 (OBD-2) emissions norms, but the company has also made changes to improve refinement and rideability.

In the case of Jawa, the bikes to receive updates are the 42,42 Bobber and Perak. In addition to the emission updates, the company says it has reworked engine components to offer better NVH levels, remapped the engines and implemented a larger throttle body. The exhaust ports are also bigger now and the 42 has received a new muffler to improve the exhaust note. The final update is that the 42 now gets an assist-and-slipper clutch.

As for Yezdi, the line-up also received similar updates to improve NVH levels and what is unique is that all the models have received a larger rear sprocket. This should improve acceleration and tractability.

As a result of all these changes, prices have gone up across the board. The price increase ranges between ₹1,000 and ₹6,000, with the average hike sitting around the ₹4,000 mark.