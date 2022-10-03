Jawa 42 Bobber launched

Jawa has launched the 42 Bobber which borrows its engine and most of its neo-retro design elements from the Perak while bringing in a few visual, mechanical and electronic tweaks. These include the reprofiled front fender, a low-slung seat, redesigned fuel tank and exhaust system. The 42 Bobber is offered in three colours: Mystic Copper (₹2.06 lakh), Moonstone White (₹2.07 lakh) and Jasper Red (₹2.09 lakh).

ADVERTISEMENT

Powering the Jawa 42 Bobber is the same liquid-cooled, 334cc single-cylinder engine making 30.64hp and 32.64Nm of torque as the Perak. The manufacturer claims the suspension settings have been revised to provide better comfort to the rider and the ABS calibration has also been worked on to provide better feel and feedback. The Jawa 42 Bobber gets LED lighting all around (its tail-lamp is different to that of the Perak) and a negative LCD display. Other highlights include the small luggage rack on the rear fender and a new two-way adjustable seat.