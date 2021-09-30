Jaguar opens bookings for the I-Pace Black

30 September 2021 18:07 IST

Jaguar has began taking orders for the new I-Pace Black. The SUV was globally introduced this April and comes with several black cosmetic bits on the inside and outside.

On the outside, this special edition of the I-Pace gets a ‘Black Pack’ that brings a glossy black finish to the grille and its surrounds, side window surrounds, door mirror caps and rear badges. It also rides on new 19-inch diamond turned alloy wheels finished in a glossy, dark grey shade.

On the inside, the SUV gets new ebony leather sports seats and headliner as well as glossy black trims at several places around the cabin. Just like the regular version, a full panoramic sunroof is standard fitment.

Other features carried forward from the regular version of the I-Pace include the dual touchscreen infotainment system running ‘Pivi Pro’, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, ‘InControl’ connected-car tech, Matrix LED headlights, a hands-free boot release, adaptive cruise control, a heads-up display, and a 16-speaker, 825W Meridian sound system, to name a few.

Mechanically, the I-Pace Black remains identical to the regular car with a 90kWh battery sending power to two electric motors that develop a combined output of 400hp and 696Nm of torque. The I-Pace has a 470km WLTP-rated range on a single charge.

As for charging, the batteries can be topped up from 0 to 80 % in 45 minutes using a 100 kW rapid charger, while a 7 kW AC wall box charger will take 10 hours for a full charge.

Jaguar retails the I-Pace in India in three trims — S, SE, and HSE — with prices ranging between ₹ 1.06 to ₹ 1.12 crore. The I-Pace Black will be launched as a range topping version in the line-up and cost a decent premium over the current top-spec HSE variant.