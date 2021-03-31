Motoring

Jaguar launches I-Pace electric SUV

Jaguar has launched its all-electric I-Pace SUV in India, with prices starting from ₹ 1.06 crore (ex-showroom, India). The I-Pace is available in three trims — the S, SE, and top-spec HSE. The I-Pace SUV is powered by two electric motors that produce a combined 400hp and 696Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 90kWh battery pack that gives it a claimed range of up to 470km (WLTP) on a single charge. With an 11kW home charger, the I-Pace’s battery takes 12.9 hours to charge to full, though a 50kW charger is said to deliver up to 270km of range per hour.

In terms of equipment, the I-Pace packs in kit such as 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, a full-length fixed-glass roof, dual infotainment touchscreens running ‘Pivi Pro’, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, ‘InControl’ connected-car tech, powered tailgate and more. Fully kitted out variants, meanwhile, add tech such as Matrix LED headlamps, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, ‘Windsor’ leather sport seats, a 825W Meridian sound system, and more. Buyers can also option bits such as four-zone climate control and air suspension on the SUV.

Jaguar has partnered with Tata Power to provide home and office charging options to all I-Pace customers.Jaguar has also installed over 35 DC fast chargers across 22 of its dealerships, spread over 19 cities. The electric SUV also comes with a complimentary 7.4kW AC wall-mounted charger.

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 3:29:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/jaguar-launches-i-pace-electric-suv/article34205847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY