Jaguar launches I-Pace electric SUV

Jaguar has launched its all-electric I-Pace SUV in India, with prices starting from ₹ 1.06 crore (ex-showroom, India). The I-Pace is available in three trims — the S, SE, and top-spec HSE. The I-Pace SUV is powered by two electric motors that produce a combined 400hp and 696Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 90kWh battery pack that gives it a claimed range of up to 470km (WLTP) on a single charge. With an 11kW home charger, the I-Pace’s battery takes 12.9 hours to charge to full, though a 50kW charger is said to deliver up to 270km of range per hour.

In terms of equipment, the I-Pace packs in kit such as 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, a full-length fixed-glass roof, dual infotainment touchscreens running ‘Pivi Pro’, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, ‘InControl’ connected-car tech, powered tailgate and more. Fully kitted out variants, meanwhile, add tech such as Matrix LED headlamps, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, ‘Windsor’ leather sport seats, a 825W Meridian sound system, and more. Buyers can also option bits such as four-zone climate control and air suspension on the SUV.

Jaguar has partnered with Tata Power to provide home and office charging options to all I-Pace customers.Jaguar has also installed over 35 DC fast chargers across 22 of its dealerships, spread over 19 cities. The electric SUV also comes with a complimentary 7.4kW AC wall-mounted charger.