Jaguar Land Rover India, has introduced the new version of Jaguar XE at a price starting ₹44.98 lakh ex-showroom India. Available in the S and SE derivative, the vehicle is offered with 184 KW Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol powertrain and 132 KW Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel powertrain options. The new Jaguar XE is an illustration of how enhancements in its design, technology and driving dynamics can rewrite the rules.