Introducing the 2022 Honda CB500 siblings

Honda recently unveiled the updated versions of its CB500 motorcycles internationally, which includes the CB500X, CB500F and the CBR500R. The three siblings get a new USD front fork, a twin-disc brake set-up at the front and new colours.

Previously, the CB siblings came equipped with only a single disc at the front, but now, they get twin 296mm discs up front with Nissin calipers which are radially mounted on the CBR500R and CB500F. They also get the Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork that is present on the CB650R.

These new units should improve the ride, handling and braking on all three motorcycles. The CBR500R and the CB500F also get new wheels with a Y-spoke aluminium design. The CB500X soft-roader, however, still gets a 19-inch wheel up front.

The models also get new colours, with Grand Prix Red being common on all three. The CB500F is available in Pearl Smoky Gray, Mat Axis Gray Metallic and Pearl Dusk Yellow, while the CB500R and CBR500X can also be had in Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Organic Green.

The CB500 siblings still come with a 47hp, 43.2Nm, 471cc parallel-twin engine, which is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Of the three CB500 siblings, only the CB500X is currently offered in India through the CKD route, which means that it is currently priced at around ₹ 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). It is likely that Honda will update the CB500X for Indian markets as well.