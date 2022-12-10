Introducing Suzuki Burgman Street EX

  1. EPaper
December 10, 2022 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Team Autocar

After releasing a teaser on its social media, Suzuki has launched the new Burgman Street EX at ₹1,12,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new variant joins the standard version and the Ride Connect version in the Burgman Street line-up. Compared to the existing Burgman Street variants, the EX gets a larger 12-inch rear wheel (in place of a 10-incher) with a wider 100/80-12 tyre, a silent starter system and an auto start/stop function. 

Suzuki has equipped it with its new Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α), tech that is said to be an advanced version of Suzuki’s fuel-saving Eco Performance Technology. There are also some minor differences in the dimensions and weight. The EX weighs 1kg more (at 111kg) and has a 25mm longer wheelbase, but is 5mm narrower than the standard Burgman. 

The EX is continued to be powered by the same 124cc, 2-valve, single-cylinder engine that does duty in the rest of the Burgman Street range. However, the EX puts out 0.1hp less (8.6hp) at a slightly lower rpm while the torque is the same at 10Nm. 

In terms of features, the Burgman Street EX gets an LED headlight, a Bluetooth-enabled LCD and a USB charging socket. The new Burgman Street EX comes in three colours — Platinum Silver, Bronze and Black.

