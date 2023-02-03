Innova Crysta to relaunch in February

February 03, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

The Innova Crysta diesel will have a relaunch with a price announcement anytime this month and bookings are open, with deliveries expected from April. Despite Innova Crysta being targeted at chauffeur-driven buyers and fleet operators, the company claims a good chunk of bookings are eing received from individual buyers too. A key reason being that the new Innova Hycross does not get a diesel engine but comes with a petrol or a petrol-hybrid powertrain only.

The mid-level Innova Crysta VX and the top-spec ZX will be reaching showrooms for customer deliveries only by June or July.

The price of the reintroduced Innova Crysta diesel is speculated to start at the ₹20 lakh mark (ex-showroom), with the top-spec Innova Crysta ZX to be around ₹27 lakh. In comparison, the Innova Hycross hybrid line-up starts at ₹24.01 lakh for the VX variant, going up to ₹28.97 lakh for the top-spec Innova Hycross ZX (O).

