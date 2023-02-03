ADVERTISEMENT

Innova Crysta to relaunch in February

February 03, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Shilpa Anandraj

The Innova Crysta diesel will have a relaunch with a price announcement anytime this month and bookings are open, with deliveries expected from April. Despite Innova Crysta being targeted at chauffeur-driven buyers and fleet operators, the company claims a good chunk of bookings are eing received from individual buyers too. A key reason being that the new Innova Hycross does not get a diesel engine but comes with a petrol or a petrol-hybrid powertrain only.

The mid-level Innova Crysta VX and the top-spec ZX will be reaching showrooms for customer deliveries only by June or July.

The price of the reintroduced Innova Crysta diesel is speculated to start at the ₹20 lakh mark (ex-showroom), with the top-spec Innova Crysta ZX to be around ₹27 lakh. In comparison, the Innova Hycross hybrid line-up starts at ₹24.01 lakh for the VX variant, going up to ₹28.97 lakh for the top-spec Innova Hycross ZX (O).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US