India’s top five motorcycles between ₹2-4 lakh

While the price range seems restrictive, this list features motorcycles that would suit every kind of rider

Motorcycles in the ₹2-4 lakh space have been steadily increasing in number. From a fully faired motorcycle to an adventure tourer, as well as a twin-cylinder motorcycle, this list has it all:

As usual, we have mentioned the ex-showroom (Delhi) price of each motorcycle, for the sake of consistency. Going in an increasing order of price, we begin with the Bajaj Dominar 400.

Bajaj Dominar 400

The Dominar 400 is the most affordable motorcycle in this list, but it will not leave you feeling short-changed. In fact, the Bajaj Dominar 400’s appeal lies in the unmatched price-to-performance ratio it offers.

The motorcycle is powered by a 373.3cc, liquid-cooled single that produces 39.9hp and 35Nm of torque, a lot more than some 250cc motorcycles that retail at a similar price point. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

What also makes the Dominar 400 tick is its comfortable ergonomics, strong performance and ability to chew kilometres at triple-digit speeds with ease.

Price: ₹2.02 lakh. Power: 39.9hp at 8,650rpm. Torque: 35Nm at 7,000rpm

TVS Apache RR 310

The Apache RR 310 is TVS’ flagship model and is by far one of the best-looking motorcycles on sale in India. TVS also addressed the engine vibrations issue in the BS6 model, which was one of the biggest peeves of the original RR 310.

The performance offered by the 312.2cc, single cylinder liquid-cooled engine is brisk, and the bike now offers ride modes (Rain, Urban, Sport and Track).The RR 310 is also one of the most feature-packed motorcycles out there, with Michelin Road 5 tyres and a Bluetooth connectivity enabled colour TFT display.

Coupled with the everyday usability of the RR 310 and its capability as a touring or a track day machine, it is an all-rounder in every sense of the word.

Price: ₹2.49 lakh. Power: 34hp at 9,700rpm. Torque: 25.8Nm at 7,600rpm

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

With the BS6 update and launch of new colours for 2021, Royal Enfield has not only improved the motorcycle, but also enhanced its appeal and how! The 648cc, parallel-twin engine and drive-train is the jewel in this motorcycle’s crown, offering a nice blend of performance and ride-ability.

It also sounds sweet, with the twin exhausts dishing out pops and crackles on the overrun. On the whole, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a motorcycle that packs in oodles of character while offering a fun and engaging experience.

Price: Starting at ₹ 2.69 lakh. Power: 47hp at 7,150rpm. Torque: 52Nm at 5,250rpm

BMW G 310 GS

The BS6-compliant G 310 GS is worlds apart from the BS4 motorcycle, when it comes to engine refinement. The harsh and unpleasant vibes in the seat or handlebar, especially at highway speeds, have been significantly reduced.

While the performance is more or less the same as before, the significantly lower price tag of the BS6 model has made it a whole lot more desirable. At ₹ 2.90 lakh, you get a comfortable and capable road-biased touring machine that is also adept at handling the odd run down an off-road trail.

Price: ₹2.90 lakh. Power: 34hp at 9,250rpm. Torque: 28Nm at 7,500rpm

KTM 390 Adventure

The 390 Adventure is not an out and out off-road-biased adventure bike, but a fantastic all-road/no road touring machine.

It shares the same engine and transmission as its naked sibling which means, you get the same exciting performance and, in a package, that is suited to our varying road conditions. This is courtesy of the extra suspension travel, 19-inch front wheel and block pattern tyres.

With the kind of features that you get, such as traction control, quickshifter and cornering ABS, this is the adventure motorcycle that offers the best value below ₹ 4 lakh.

Price: ₹ 3.16 lakh. Power: 43.5hp at 9,000rpm. Torque: 37Nm at 7,000rpm