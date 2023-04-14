ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Pursuit, Chieftain Elite variants unveiled

April 14, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Team Autocar

Indian Motorcycles has introduced new limited-run Elite variants of its Pursuit and Chieftain models. Both models get cosmetic changes over their standard counterparts.

Unlike the Chieftain, which was earlier available in the Elite variant, the Indian Pursuit gets the Elite variant now. It is limited to 150 units worldwide and gets a number of cosmetic changes. The Pursuit Elite comes finished in a Super Graphite Metallic and Black Metallic paint with Shadow Bronze Chrome contrasting accents. Bronze coloured Elite badging on the tank, bronze stitching on the seats and a different design for the alloy wheels is also available.

Powering the Indian Pursuit Elite is a 1,768cc, liquid cooled V-twin engine that puts out 122hp and 178Nm. While a price for India is yet to be announced, the Pursuit Elite retails for $39,999 (around ₹32.83 lakh) in the United States.

The Chieftain Elite, meanwhile, returns to the Indian line-up and is limited to 175 units worldwide. In order to differentiate it from the rest of the Chieftain range, the Elite features Super Graphite Smoke paint with contrasting Shadow Bronze elements. The Elite also gets different 10-spoke alloys and the Indian headdress logo on the floorboards.

The Chieftain Elite is powered by a 1,890cc, air-cooled V-twin engine that pushes out 171Nm of torque. In the USA, the Chieftain Elite is priced from $35,499 (around ₹29.13 lakh), but its India price is yet to be revealed.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

