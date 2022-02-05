Indian Motorcycles reveals new Scout Rogue

05 February 2022 12:38 IST

Indian Motorcycles has presented the new Scout Rogue, the company’s fourth bike in the 1133cc cruiser portfolio.

When compared to its siblings, the Rogue gets a quarter fairing, 19-inch front wheel, mini-ape handlebar and curved rear seat. Other bits that stand out on the Indian Scout Rogue are the blacked-out engine, exhaust, handlebars and wheels. The Rogue gets a single-seater sports seat and Indian also offers a two-up accessory seat and backrest for those riding with a pillion.

In order to complement the blacked-out bits, Indian has given the Rogue dark colour options, namely Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Black Smoke Midnight, Sagebrush Smoke, Stealth Grey and Storm Blue. Indian also says the Quarter Fairing can be colour-matched for Scout Rogue models, Scout models from 2015-2022 and Scout Bobber models 2018-2022.

The Rogue is powered by a 1,133cc V-twin that makes 100hp and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties on the Rogue are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and dual shocks at the rear. The bike sits on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels shod in Metzeler Cruisetec tyres.

The motorcycle has a dry weight of 238kg and when fuelled up, weighs 247kg. The Rogue gets a seat height of 649mm and ground clearance of 129mm.