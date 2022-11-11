India launch for Lamborghini Urus Performante announced

Team Autocar
November 11, 2022 12:08 IST

Lamborghini has announced the Urus Performante launch in India as November 24. Globally unveiled earlier in August this year, the Urus Performante is the new, track-oriented version of the mid-life refresh to the Urus that also spawns a comfort-oriented Urus S. The latter is expected to be launched in India in the coming months too, though a date is yet to be announced.

The Urus Performante gets the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 as the outgoing model, but it now produces 666hp — 16hp more than the current one. Torque figure, however, remains unchanged at 850Nm. The Performante can sprint from 0-100kph in a claimed 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 306kph

The Urus Performante now gets a coil spring set-up that replaces the existing air suspension, although the Urus S has retained the latter. With the switch to a sports suspension, it loses out on the three off-road modes — Sabbia (Sand), Neve (Snow) and Terra (Mud) — but gets a single ‘Rally’ mode in addition to the existing Strada (Street), Sport and Corsa (Track) modes.

The Urus Performante sports subtle changes to the exterior such as a new bonnet with cooling vents, a slightly more aggressive front bumper design and a redesigned rear bumper with new vents on the side. Not much has changed in profile apart from a new design for the optional 23-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Urus Performante will come with Black Alcantara as standard, but can also be had with leather as an option. The seats also get a new hexagonal design and there are ‘Performante’ badges on the seats, doors and roof lining.

