India launch for Lamborghini Urus Performante announced

Lamborghini has announced the Urus Performante launch in India as November 24. Globally unveiled earlier in August this year, the Urus Performante is the new, track-oriented version of the mid-life refresh to the Urus that also spawns a comfort-oriented Urus S. The latter is expected to be launched in India in the coming months too, though a date is yet to be announced.

The Urus Performante gets the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 as the outgoing model, but it now produces 666hp — 16hp more than the current one. Torque figure, however, remains unchanged at 850Nm. The Performante can sprint from 0-100kph in a claimed 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 306kph

The Urus Performante now gets a coil spring set-up that replaces the existing air suspension, although the Urus S has retained the latter. With the switch to a sports suspension, it loses out on the three off-road modes — Sabbia (Sand), Neve (Snow) and Terra (Mud) — but gets a single ‘Rally’ mode in addition to the existing Strada (Street), Sport and Corsa (Track) modes.

The Urus Performante sports subtle changes to the exterior such as a new bonnet with cooling vents, a slightly more aggressive front bumper design and a redesigned rear bumper with new vents on the side. Not much has changed in profile apart from a new design for the optional 23-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Urus Performante will come with Black Alcantara as standard, but can also be had with leather as an option. The seats also get a new hexagonal design and there are ‘Performante’ badges on the seats, doors and roof lining.


