New SUVs for India in 2020

There is a lot in store for the SUV market in 2020. Carmakers have lined up launches that range from budget SUVs to full-blown luxury flagship models and everything in between. We take a look at the SUVs you can expect from the entry level to the premium segment.

Disclaimer: All prices, estimated, ex-showroom.

Force Gurkha

The new Gurkha will feature a fresh design to meet the upcoming pedestrian crash test norms. It will also come with a BS-VI-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine, with the current 2.6-litre diesel unit expected to be dropped entirely. The SUV is likely to be offered in soft- and hard-top variants, and will pack in more creature comforts as well.

Coming: Mid-2020

Price: From ₹12 lakh

Hyundai Creta

The second-gen Creta will be here by February, with the model already on sale in China as the ix25. The India-spec SUV, though, will get fresh styling, both inside and out, to cater more to the taste of Indian buyers. Inside, expect Hyundai to offer plenty of kit, including a prominent portrait-style touchscreen. Under the hood, the engine line-up will be identical to the Seltos.

Coming: February 2020

Price: From ₹10.5 lakh

Kia compact SUV

Set to début at Auto Expo 2020, the new compact SUV will be Kia’s third model for India. Measuring less than 4m in length, the new model will be Kia’s smallest SUV yet, and will share its platform with the Hyundai Venue. Styling, though, will be quite different from the latter. The compact SUV will come with a choice of engines, including a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and Hyundai-Kia’s latest BS-VI-compliant 1.5-litre diesel.

Coming: Mid-2020

Price: From ₹7.3 lakh

Tata Nexon facelift

Revealed in EV form, the Nexon facelift gets a revised front fascia with new headlamps, flatter bonnet and a more upright look. Inside, changes over the current model are few, with the most notable being a new steering and a part-digital instrument cluster. While the blue highlights seen here will be specific to the EV, it remains to be seen if the standard Nexon will get any other differences inside and out. Under the hood, the standard Nexon’s current 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines will be updated to meet BS-VI norms.

Coming: Early 2020

Price: From ₹7 lakh

Skoda Karoq

The Karoq will sit below the Kodiaq, when it comes to India sometime in mid-2020. The model will be a CBU import and will go head-to-head with the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass. It’ll be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Coming: Mid-2020

Price: From ₹28 lakh

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The Tiguan Allspace is essentially a longer seven-seat variant of the Tiguan. There is a 215mm addition to the overall length, including 110mm to the wheelbase. On the outside, it’s largely similar to the standard Tiguan, with only minor revisions to the bonnet and front grille, while the notable change inside is a third row of seats. Under the hood, the SUV will come with a 1.5 TSI petrol engine.

Coming: End-2020

Price: From ₹35 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio

There will finally be an all-new Scorpio on sale this year. The new SUV will be wider and longer than before, and will continue to use ladder-frame construction. Expect better-quality interiors and a lot of parts sharing with newer Mahindra models. It will come with a BS-VI-compliant 2.2-litre engine that’s good for at least 140hp.

Coming: Mid-2020

Price: From ₹10 lakh

MG Hector six-seater

The six-seat Hector will not just get an extra row of seating but will also look visually different and get a different name. It will be slightly longer, thanks to all the styling changes, with the cabin featuring individual captain chairs in the second row, aside from a third row of seats. Engine options will remain the same as in the Hector.

Coming: Early 2020

Price: From ₹17.5 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift

Maruti will introduce an updated Vitara Brezza sometime in February 2020. Styling and equipment updates aside, the SUV will go on sale as a petrol-only model, with the 1.3-litre diesel engine being replaced by a 1.5-litre petrol from the Ciaz and the Ertiga.

Coming: February 2020

Price: From ₹8 lakh

Renault compact SUV

The next Renault product for our market is a new compact SUV (codename: HBC), which will be based on the platform that underpins the Triber. In order to keep costs in check, Renault will share a lot of parts with the Triber and other models. It will also use the same 1.0-litre engine from the Triber and there’ll be a turbocharged variant as well. Gearbox choices will include a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT.

Coming: Mid-2020

Price: From ₹7.5 lakh

Nissan compact SUV

Nissan will finally have a compact SUV in its line-up this year. This new SUV will be based on the CMF-A platform and will share bits and engine options with the upcoming Renault HBC compact SUV and the Triber. The motor will be the same 1.0-litre unit as the Triber, though there are talks of a turbocharged unit as well for higher variants. Gearbox choices will include a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT auto.

Coming: End 2020

Price: From ₹6.5 lakh

MG Maxus D90

The D90 SUV will be taking on the Fortuner and the Endeavour by the horns. Essentially a rebadged product from parent SAIC’s Maxus brand, this new ladder-frame-based SUV will come sometime in late 2020. It will feature a spacious seven- or eight-seat cabin and, like the Hector, will be loaded to the gills with features and creature comforts. For India, expect the same 2.0-litre FCA-derived diesel, along with a petrol engine.

Coming: End 2020

Price: From ₹27 lakh

Mahindra XUV500

The second-gen XUV500 will be built on an advanced monocoque construction and will also give rise to a sister model from Ford. Under the hood will sit a BS-VI-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine that’s expected to make as much as 170hp in the top variant; a petrol variant may also be offered. Gearbox options are expected to include both manual and automatic units.

Coming: Mid-2020

Price: From ₹13 lakh

Volkswagen T-Roc

The T-Roc SUV is actually a Golf-based crossover that is a bit shorter than the Tiguan, but comes with a sportier stance. It gets an arrowhead-like nose and its lines flow nicely around the wide haunches. It also gets some butch cladding, big wheels and even roof rails to complete that SUV look. The interiors get a new digital instrument panel and funky new-age dash. Under the hood, the model will be powered by a 1.5 TSI petrol engine.

Coming: Mid-2020

Price: From ₹20 lakh

Mahindra Thar

The next-gen Thar will be underpinned by a new ladder-frame chassis and grow in size. It will be offered with a factory-fitted hard-top for the first time, at least as an option, while the cabin will also be a huge step up from before. Powering the new Thar will be a 140hp, 2.2-litre diesel that’s shared with the new Scorpio and paired with a 6-speed manual as standard. As before, four-wheel drive will be offered, with a two-wheel-drive automatic also likely.

Coming: Early 2020

Price: From ₹11 lakh

Tata Gravitas

Based on the Harrier, the Gravitas will be around 62mm longer and it will come with an additional row of seats. Its wheelbase will, however, remain unchanged. While its styling will be similar to the Harrier’s, the rear will be revised to accommodate the third row. Under the hood will sit a BS-VI-compliant 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.

Coming: Early 2020

Price: From ₹18 lakh