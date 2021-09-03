Hyundai’s i20 N Line makes a grand entry

03 September 2021 15:04 IST

Hyundai has finally launched the much-anticipated i20 N Line in India, with introductory prices ranging from ₹ 9.84-11.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The i20 N Line is the first of Hyundai’s N performance division cars in India, more of which will follow in the coming years. N Line models only get cosmetic changes and a few mechanical upgrades, unlike the full-blown N models that get extensive performance upgrades.

Under the hood, the i20 N Line gets a sole 120hp, 172Nm, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option that comes mated to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission; the latter now additionally comes with paddle shifters. There are a few notable mechanical upgrades over the regular model, such as a sportier exhaust, tweaked suspension setup for improved handling and rear disc brakes for better stopping power.

It is mainly the styling that is the talking point of the i20 N Line. Up front, it gets a sportier dual-tone bumper with deep-set fog lamp housings and a new front splitter. The grille has been revised with a new ‘chequered flag’ inspired design and the N Line logo. The red accents on the bumper further add a dash of sportiness.

In profile, the i20 N Line gets a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels, side sill garnish with red inserts and red front brake calipers. At the rear, the i20 N Line gets a sportier bumper with a prominent diffuser and twin-exhaust pipes, and a tailgate spoiler with side wings.

The overall dashboard layout is quite identical to the standard car. However, the all-black interior has been spiced up with red highlights and red ambient lighting. It also gets a new chequered flag design with N logo for the leatherette seats, sporty metal pedals, a bespoke three-spoke steering wheel and N-branded leather gear knob.

Hyundai i20 N Line introductory prices (ex-showroom, India): N6 iMT ₹ 9.84 lakh, N8 iMT ₹ 10.87 lakh, N8 DCT ₹11.75 lakh