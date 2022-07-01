Hyundai Venue N Line to get two variants

After the recent launch of the new facelifted Venue, Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the N Line version of the compact SUV in the coming months. A camouflaged mule of the Venue N Line was spotted testing in March, and it has been confirmed that the Venue N Line will be offered in two variants with a single engine-gearbox combination.

The Venue N Line will be offered in two variants — N6 and N8 — both of which will be powered by the same 120hp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is also offered on the Venue facelift. Unlike the i20 N Line, which gets also an iMT gearbox option, the Venue N-line will only be offered with a sole 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

To set it apart from the standard model, Hyundai will introduce a number of cosmetic updates on the Venue N Line. Expected changes include an N Line badging on the front fender, new front and rear bumpers with red accents on their lower sections, red inserts on the roof rails, a new alloy wheel design and a dual-tip exhaust.

On the inside, we expect the Venue N Line to carry forward the same design and layout as the current model. However, Hyundai is likely to introduce an all-black interior theme with red accents and ‘N’ logos dotted around the cabin, just like on other N Line models.

In terms of features, the Hyundai Venue N8 will be equipped similarly to the top-spec standard Venue, with an updated 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, ambient lighting, powered driver’s seat, LED projector and cornering headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps, integrated air purifier, voice commands and a Bose audio system. However, the entry-level Venue N Line N6, which is likely to get halogen headlamps, may miss out on voice commands, ambient lighting and air purifier, among others.

In terms of safety, the Venue N Line, similar to the i20 N Line, will probably get six airbags on the higher variant, while the lower variant may only get two airbags.