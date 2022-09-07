Hyundai Venue N Line launched in India

Hyundai has launched the N Line version of its compact SUV — the Venue — at a starting price of ₹12.16 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹13.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end N8 trim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bookings for the Venue N Line are already underway for ₹21,000. In addition to new cosmetic bits, the Venue N Line gets a sportier suspension set-up and exhaust note.

Based on the facelifted Venue, this is the second N Line model from Hyundai in India after the i20 N Line, and comes in two trims — N6 and N8. Spec-to-spec. The N6 costs ₹1.19 lakh more than the S(O), and the N8 is ₹58,000 more expensive than the top-end SX(O).

The Venue N Line comes with a single powertrain — a 120hp, 172Nm, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to the 7-speed DCT with paddle shifters, unlike the i20 N Line, which also gets an option of a 6-speed iMT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like the i20 N Line, the Venue N Line gets a few mechanical upgrades to distinguish it as the sportier alternative to the standard model. It gets dual exhaust pipes at the rear with a tweaked exhaust note, and the suspension and steering have been tweaked with a promise of sharper handling around the corners and a more planted drive. Additionally, the Hyundai Venue N Line also comes with disc brakes on all four corners.

The cosmetic changes are the talking point for the Venue N Line. It gets N Line badging on the front grille, revised front and rear bumpers with red accents on the lower section, red inserts on the roof rails and new 16-inch alloy wheel design with red front calipers. The N Line is available in a total of five colour options — three dual-tones and two monotones.

The interior of the Venue N Line gets the same basic layout as the standard model, however, an all-black interior theme with red accents are added with N Line logos dotted around the cabin. It also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel design like the one found on the Hyundai i20 N-Line.

Based on the top-spec SX(O), the N8 trim gets equipment like dashcam with dual camera, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, ambient lighting, powered driver’s seat, integrated air purifier, voice commands, and a digital instrument cluster.

In terms of safety, the Venue N Line is equipped with ESP, hill start assist and brake assist as standard; the N6 trim gets dual airbags, while the N8 trim gets six.

The regular Venue takes on the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300, but the Venue N Line is positioned as a more driver-focussed alternative in the compact SUV space.