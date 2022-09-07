Motoring

Hyundai Venue N Line launched in India

Hyundai has launched the N Line version of its compact SUV — the Venue — at a starting price of ₹12.16 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to ₹13.15 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end N8 trim.

Bookings for the Venue N Line are already underway for ₹21,000. In addition to new cosmetic bits, the Venue N Line gets a sportier suspension set-up and exhaust note. 

Based on the facelifted Venue, this is the second N Line model from Hyundai in India after the i20 N Line, and comes in two trims — N6 and N8. Spec-to-spec. The N6 costs ₹1.19 lakh more than the S(O), and the N8 is ₹58,000 more expensive than the top-end SX(O).

The Venue N Line comes with a single powertrain — a 120hp, 172Nm, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to the 7-speed DCT with paddle shifters, unlike the i20 N Line, which also gets an option of a 6-speed iMT.

Like the i20 N Line, the Venue N Line gets a few mechanical upgrades to distinguish it as the sportier alternative to the standard model. It gets dual exhaust pipes at the rear with a tweaked exhaust note, and the suspension and steering have been tweaked with a promise of sharper handling around the corners and a more planted drive. Additionally, the Hyundai Venue N Line also comes with disc brakes on all four corners. 

The cosmetic changes are the talking point for the Venue N Line. It gets N Line badging on the front grille, revised front and rear bumpers with red accents on the lower section, red inserts on the roof rails and new 16-inch alloy wheel design with red front calipers. The N Line is available in a total of five colour options — three dual-tones and two monotones. 

The interior of the Venue N Line gets the same basic layout as the standard model, however, an all-black interior theme with red accents are added with N Line logos dotted around the cabin. It also gets a new three-spoke steering wheel design like the one found on the Hyundai i20 N-Line.

Based on the top-spec SX(O), the N8 trim gets equipment like dashcam with dual camera, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, ambient lighting, powered driver’s seat, integrated air purifier, voice commands, and a digital instrument cluster. 

In terms of safety, the Venue N Line is equipped with ESP, hill start assist and brake assist as standard; the N6 trim gets dual airbags, while the N8 trim gets six. 

The regular Venue takes on the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV300, but the Venue N Line is positioned as a more driver-focussed alternative in the compact SUV space.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2022 4:44:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/hyundai-venue-n-line-launched-in-india/article65860940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY