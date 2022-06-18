JUST IN
- 1 min Ola S1 Pro is one of India’s top 10 selling scooters
- 2 mins Hyundai Venue facelift forays into the market
- Toyota Compact Cruiser EV bags 2022 Car Design Award
- TVS hikes prices of Apache, Raider this month
- Tesla leads in driver-assisted technology crashes: U.S. data
- QJMotor reveals updated 600RR motorcycle
- Skoda launches Kushaq Style NSR variant
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series launched in India
- Lambretta reveals two new models
- Volkswagen Virtus debuts in India
- Tata Nexon EV Max: Yet another reason to go electric
- Apple to redesign CarPlay, new version to launch next year
- Suzuki adds more colour options to Hayabusa
- Volvo to locally assemble the XC40 Recharge
- Mahindra to introduce Bolero Neo Plus