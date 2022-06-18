Motoring

Hyundai Venue facelift forays into the market

Hyundai reveals the price for the Venue facelift in India, with introductory prices starting from ₹ 7.53 lakh and going up to ₹ 12.57 lakh for the top-end turbo-petrol DCT variant (all prices ex-showroom, India). Bookings are underway for a token amount of ₹ 21,000, and the brand says the waiting period for some variants has already surged to 16 weeks. 

Offered in six trims, E, S, S+, S(O), SX, and SX(O), the new Venue continues to be powered by the same 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol with a 5-speed manual, a 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo petrol with iMT or 7-speed DCT, and a 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual. However, the diesel still does not get an automatic transmission option.

The refreshed Venue gets major styling changes which include a new nose and an all-new front grille with a dark chrome finish. Whilst the main LED headlamp cluster remains the same, the internals of the LED daytime running lamps have been revised and merged with the grille in a single housing. The front bumper now hosts a wider central air intake with black contrasting trim.

The Venue also gets new 16-inch, dual-tone alloy wheels with reshaped tail-lamps that feature new LED lighting elements. These are connected to each other via a horizontally placed light bar. The rear bumper also sees styling tweaks with a new black contrasting trim with reflectors.

On the inside, the Venue facelift gets a new dual-tone black and beige interior colour scheme and new feature updates. These include a reclining rear seat, an air purifier, dual USB C-slots positioned below the rear AC vents for the rear passengers, wireless phone charger, paddle shifters and four-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, among others. It also gets a new four-spoke steering wheel from the Creta.

Coming to the tech updates, the new Venue gets a fully-digital instrument cluster with customisable themes, a heavily updated 8-inch touchscreen system with in-built navigation and overhauled software that supports 60 connected car features and over-the-air updates. Alexa and Google Voice Assistant are standard with the infotainment system.

The compact SUV’s safety features include six airbags, ESC, VSM and hill-assist control, among others. Additionally, the Venue facelift brings Hyundai’s new feature called Sounds of Nature which plays soothing acoustic sounds, like crackling fire or sea waves.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2022 9:55:18 am | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/hyundai-venue-facelift-forays-into-the-market/article65536042.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY