Hyundai Venue crosses 2.5 lakh sales milestone

The Hyundai Venue, the carmaker’s first-ever compact SUV, has crossed the 2,50,000-unit sales mark in India. The milestone comes 31 months after the Venue was launched in May 2019.

The promise of the Hyundai Venue was revealed in the first six months when it clocked 50,000 sales. Demand somewhat slowed down in subsequent months — 1,00,000 in 15 months, 2,00,000 in 25 months and 2,50,000 in 31 months. This can also be put down to the Venue being in a the most hotly contested SUV sub-segment of compact SUVs.

The Venue is available with three engine options — an 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol; a 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel; and a 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.

The Venue’s basic shape makes it look like a scaled-down Creta, but the styling is far more flamboyant, particularly the split headlamp arrangement. Its interior is neatly styled and the dashboard houses the 8-inch touchscreen high up is particularly user-friendly. Hyundai has also incorporated plenty of storage for small items in the Venue cabin and even the boot is large enough to hold two suitcases. Where the Venue loses out is in rear seat space. Legroom is far from class-leading and the relatively small rear windows make the cabin feel smaller than it is.